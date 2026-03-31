Fly Ace chief honored at Mansmith Awards

Cochanco said the recognition reflects the collective effort of the company’s leadership and workforce.

“This milestone reflects the collective dedication of our entire team,” he said.

“It affirms our commitment to building strong brands and empowering the next generation of leaders to make a meaningful impact on the Philippine consumer goods industry.”

Under his leadership, Fly Ace has pursued disciplined expansion and strategic innovation, diversifying into emerging categories such as chilled and frozen food products and pet care, while strengthening ties with international partners.

Cochanco has also pushed for a more collaborative leadership style, professionalizing management while maintaining the company’s entrepreneurial roots. He has emphasized empowering leaders beyond the family and fostering a culture of accountability, innovation and shared ownership.

The company has since positioned itself as a trusted partner for global principals and an employer of choice in the local consumer goods industry.