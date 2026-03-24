Women leaders at Jollibee Group: Stories of growth, grit, and impact

From the frontlines to the boardroom

For Ana Lourdes Limbaga Aluyen, now President of Chowking Philippines, leadership was developed over three decades, beginning on the restaurant floor.

She started her career in 1995 as an Assistant Store Manager in Zamboanga City. Over time, she moved through various roles in operations, leading teams across regions, managing challenges, and contributing to business growth, before eventually rising to head one of the Group’s major brands.

Her journey reflects how sustained growth is possible when opportunities, mentorship, and trust align.

“I was valued as an individual… leaders challenged me and supported my growth,” she shared.

Today, her leadership approach is anchored on accountability and empowerment, shaped by years of hands-on experience.

“If we fail, I take the blame. If we win, celebrate the team.”

This mindset aligns with the organization’s culture, where leaders are expected not only to deliver results but also to support and uplift their teams.