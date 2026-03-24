Women leaders at Jollibee Group: Stories of growth, grit, and impact

In the Jollibee Group, leadership is not defined by titles alone. It is shaped by journeys of growth, resilience, and the ability to create meaningful impact for both people and business.
Across marketing, operations, and global shared services, women leaders are helping build the future of the organization, bringing to life the company’s Choose Joy! Employer Value Proposition (EVP) through how they lead, grow teams, and deliver results.
For Ana Lourdes Limbaga Aluyen, now President of Chowking Philippines, leadership was developed over three decades, beginning on the restaurant floor.
She started her career in 1995 as an Assistant Store Manager in Zamboanga City. Over time, she moved through various roles in operations, leading teams across regions, managing challenges, and contributing to business growth, before eventually rising to head one of the Group’s major brands.
Her journey reflects how sustained growth is possible when opportunities, mentorship, and trust align.
“I was valued as an individual… leaders challenged me and supported my growth,” she shared.
Today, her leadership approach is anchored on accountability and empowerment, shaped by years of hands-on experience.
“If we fail, I take the blame. If we win, celebrate the team.”
This mindset aligns with the organization’s culture, where leaders are expected not only to deliver results but also to support and uplift their teams.
For Dorothy Ching, Vice President for Marketing of Jollibee Philippines, leadership begins with understanding the responsibility that comes with stewarding one of the country’s most beloved brands.
Since joining the organization in 2022, she has led efforts to keep Jollibee relevant to a new generation of Filipinos—while staying true to what has made the brand iconic.
But beyond campaigns and business growth, what struck her most was the scale of the brand’s impact.
“I saw how powerful the brand can be—not just as a business, but as a force for good that touches people’s lives.”
For Ching, this sense of purpose shapes how she leads her team.
“I would describe my leadership style as high standards with empathy… people do their best work when they feel trusted and supported.”
While some leaders shape the brand on the frontlines, others focus on building the systems that drive growth at scale.
For Maria Fe Monina Jayma-Cacayan, Vice President and Head of Finance & Accounting and HR Shared Services at Jollibee Worldwide Pty Ltd, leadership means strengthening the organization’s internal operations—ensuring that systems, technology, processes, and people work in sync to support expansion.
She joined the Jollibee Group in 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, and soon led the complex integration of selected functions across markets and brands into shared services.
For Cacayan, fulfillment comes from helping others succeed. “I find joy in the workplace knowing that I can make a difference. I am grateful because I am enabled and empowered,” she said.
Her view of leadership also reflects a more inclusive and evolving workplace. “What people bring to the workplace is not about labels—gender, ethnicity, and the like. Instead, it is about the individual and how they choose joy in the work that they do,” she said.
For her, what matters most are the strengths, perspectives, and values each person brings, and whether the environment allows these to emerge.
That belief is reflected in her leadership style: focusing on creating space, not just structure.
Across these experiences—whether leading a brand, moving up in the company, or managing global operations—a common theme stands out: the Jollibee Group focuses on creating an environment where people can grow, lead, and find meaning in their work.
Women now make up 53% of the workforce and 48% of senior leadership roles, showing that opportunities are open and leadership is based on ability rather than gender.
These stories also show how the company’s culture—built on care, teamwork, and trust—helps employees succeed.
Guided by its “Choose Joy!” EVP, the Jollibee Group continues to invest in its people by offering growth opportunities, mentorship, and spaces where leaders can develop both professionally and personally.
As the company grows globally, leaders like Ching, Aluyen, and Cacayan show what purposeful leadership looks like—helping shape both the future of the company and the people within it.