When will we no longer need Women’s Day?

These thoughts matter. They remind us that the progress is real, but uneven, and that equality is not something we receive — it is something that we build together.

This was my first Women’s Month in the Philippines, filled with inspiring encounters and meaningful collaboration with remarkable Filipino women.

I had the privilege of drawing inspiration from First Lady Liza Marcos and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, alongside my fellow women ambassadors.

At the residence of British Ambassador Sarah Holton, we heard from First Lady Marcos about her efforts to promote development across the Philippines — from the rehabilitation of the Pasig River to advancing diverse locations for the ASEAN events, while highlighting Filipino culture beyond Manila.

Former President Arroyo later hosted us and shared her insights on leadership and her long-term vision. She welcomed the diplomatic corps to her home province of Pampanga. At the Lubao Bamboo Hub, she explained how she initiated bamboo planting along the riverbanks to prevent erosion. It was a reminder that leadership is measured by its lasting impact.

Turning these moments of inspiration into action, we partnered with Filipino female leaders Dr. Maria Rica Lumague, chief of the Rizal Medical Center, and Marge Berro, CEO of the Makati Medical Foundation, and in the presence of Secretary Ted Herbosa of the Department of Health, we launched ISHA, the Women’s Wellness Center.

ISHA is the Hebrew word for woman, reflecting our commitment to a holistic approach to women’s health, including FemTech.

The Women’s Wellness Center was supported by our embassy through MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation. We provided medical equipment and initiated a collaboration between the Rizal Medical Center and the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv through training programs and an exchange of best practices, aimed at improving the lives of Filipino women.

The Health Secretary, a graduate of a MASHAV program himself, selected the Rizal Medical Center for this initiative, and at the launch we highlighted the meaningful partnership — practical, sustainable, and focused on real impact.

I concluded the month by hosting a Women in the Field of Cybersecurity conference at my residence with Mel Migriño, a leading figure in cybersecurity in the Philippines. The gathering brought together women leaders from technology, business, medicine, and media.

We presented three Israeli companies: Check Point, Amdocs, and DeviceTotal, an Israeli cybersecurity startup. Despite our efforts, we were able to invite only one female speaker, Liat Azulai of Amdocs, who shared her success as a female leader in technology and spoke about her experiences doing business in the Philippines while living in Manila representing Amdocs’ partnerships with local telecom companies.

This reflected a broader challenge: there are still too few women in these fields. Our event encouraged participants to embrace technology, not fear it.

Leadership today is not only about holding positions of power. It is about making decisions that are inclusive and forward-looking. Representation has real consequences.

As the month comes to a close, I reflect on both inspiration and responsibility.

On the same day as our cybersecurity gathering, I received the Leading Woman Award from Rising Tigers Magazine, alongside fellow women leaders and ambassadors. I accepted it on behalf of women and girls in Israel, with the hope that one day we will no longer need to mark a Women’s Day.

I leave you with some final thoughts in the spirit of ISHA, as a call to action for women:

Inspire girls to realize their full potential; support and mentor one another; hope for a future with real equality; and act to achieve your dreams.