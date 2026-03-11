Glow, lead, repeat: Celebrating Women’s Month in today’s grind-mode world

I know… women deserve to feel special… from the everyday heroines who keep their families strong and healthy, to the women leading the sectors they excel in, and all the women making the world a better place to live in.

But beyond the sales and the social media greetings lies something deeper — women these days are navigating multiple spaces! Be it leading an organization, serving in the government, managing companies and households, and at the same time carrying the responsibilities of being a “lady,” the loving, nurturing kind that cares and protects naturally and at the same time can still shine and glow in a male-dominated environment.

Yup, more Filipinas are stepping forward and providing that leadership, strength, and innovation in shaping industries.

This year, National Women’s Month carries a powerful message with the theme: “WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society,” with the sub-theme, “Lead Like the Babaylans, Filipinas.”

From the babaylans of pre-colonial Philippine society, women have been serving as spiritual leaders, healers, and community guides. Long before “empowerment” became a buzzword, women were already leading their communities with wisdom, strength, and compassion.

In its own way, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is embracing that same spirit of leadership by celebrating the role of women across the country’s port system.

At its Port Management Offices nationwide, the agency organized activities that highlighted the importance of gender equality and the growing contributions of women in the maritime and port sectors.

In Davao, personnel gathered for the launch of a Gender and Development (GAD) Corner, accompanied by a symbolic lighting ceremony and wellness activities that encouraged employees to pause and reflect on the importance of inclusive workplaces.

Meanwhile, in Batangas, employees participated in the “Takbo at Serbisyo para kay Juana” Fun Run, organized in partnership with the Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina and the Batangas City Social Welfare and Development Office. The event brought together employees and community members in a celebration of health, service, and solidarity.

PMO Agusan joined the regional kick-off held at Caraga State University, which featured a motorcade, an opening program, and a learning session on gender-fair language facilitated by the Commission on Human Rights. In Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro City, regional celebrations honored Filipina heroes whose contributions continue to inspire generations.

Other port offices found their own ways to mark the occasion. Leadership lectures on women’s empowerment were held in Negros Oriental and Siquijor, while film screenings highlighting women’s resilience took place in Lanao del Norte, Iligan City, and Masbate.

Awareness campaigns were mounted in Zamboanga del Norte, community engagement activities were organized in General Santos City, and small appreciation activities were held for women passengers in Surigao.

Anchoring these efforts was the official launch of PPA’s Gender and Development (GAD) logo, which represents the agency’s strengthened commitment to inclusivity. Per PPA General Manager Jay Santiago, this is a reminder for the women of PPA to feel safe and protected in the workplace.

Each element of the logo has a meaning—from the color purple to a lighthouse symbolizing guidance and protection for all genders; the sun and its rays representing awareness and the breaking of barriers; a rainbow reflecting the diversity of contributions within the organization; and the North Star signifying direction and stability.

Adding to this message of inclusivity is the introduction of a new figure within the agency.

Guess who? Engineer Tala, a female port engineer who represents competence, resilience, and leadership in the maritime sector. She joins the well-loved mascot, Pepe Asensado, presenting a more inclusive and representative image of the people behind the country’s ports. So cute!

This is about recognizing the everyday progress being made—sometimes in small steps, such as by increasing the hiring of women in male-dominated jobs; sometimes in big milestones in workplaces and communities where women are taking the lead.

Perhaps this is the real meaning behind the theme this year.

Like the babaylans who came before us, Filipinas continue to lead — in boardrooms, in communities, in port offices, and yes, even in the infrastructure development that keeps our islands connected.

And that, truly, is something worth celebrating this March and beyond. Happy Women’s Month!