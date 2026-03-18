FL: Women envoys inspire, build bridges

Aside from the UK envoy, the First Lady joined the ambassadors of Hungary, Romania, the Netherlands, Singapore, France, New Zealand, Ireland, Finland, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, Pakistan, Israel and Poland at a recent gathering in Makati City.

“Always a pleasure to be among such inspiring women — each committed, in her own way, to building bridges and shaping meaningful conversations,” she said.

Dignified strength

“Here’s to the quiet strength and shared purpose that brings us together,” the First Lady added.

International Women’s Day 2026 had two prominent themes: the main IWD theme of “Give To Gain,” focusing on generosity and shared progress, and the United Nations theme of “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,” emphasizing the dismantling of discriminatory laws and strengthening legal protections for women worldwide.

Both themes call for a collective investment in women’s safety, rights, and leadership to achieve systemic change and equality.

On 8-10 March, the First Lady joined President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York where he delivered a speech at the United Nations.

The President delivered the Philippine National Statement at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, where he said a nation’s true progress is measured by the status and empowerment of its women.

He emphasized, among other things, the importance of education, unity to confront violence against women in all forms, and ensuring that women are present wherever decisions are made — in government, in business, science, diplomacy and in peace-building.