DPWH says Maharlika Highway to open before Holy Week

Dizon said travel will be continuous as the one-way traffic system currently being implemented in certain sections will no longer be in effect in the coming week.

“Kailangan before Holy Week ay completely madaanan na nang buo ‘yung Maharlika. Mula Quezon, Bicol, Samar hanggang Leyte. Pumunta ako rito para masigurado na magde-deliver ‘yung regional director (RD) natin na itong lahat ng ongoing projects natin ay mabilis matatapos para bago mag-Holy Week — eh three weeks na lang Holy Week na — lahat ito, yung one-way sections, ay bukas na,” Dizon said.

The DPWH chief personally inspected the area to ensure that repair works are on schedule and that the highway will be fully operational before Holy Week.

To recall, the DPWH launched a massive multibillion-peso rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway this year to address long-standing deterioration across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The project prioritizes key damaged sections in Quezon and Bicol and aims to upgrade the network to modern standards, reduce transport costs, and improve road safety.

The rehabilitation covers the country’s longest road network, formerly known as the Pan-Philippine Highway, with an estimated budget of P16 billion.

The massive rehabilitation began in the first quarter of 2026, with on-site inspections of critical, flood-prone, and severely damaged sections in Quezon and Bicol initiated in January 2026.

The project aims to eliminate “patchwork” repairs by focusing on long-term solutions to cracks, potholes, and drainage issues to meet modern standards.

To ensure quality, only major contractors with advanced technology were allowed to bid for the project, which is being managed by the DPWH central office with the assistance of foreign consultants.

Critical areas were identified in Quezon, including Lopez, Calauag, and Tagkawayan, as well as sections in Bicol and Samar, including the rehabilitation of the vital Lopez Viaduct.

The project forms part of the Marcos administration’s efforts to improve logistics and reduce the cost of transporting goods across the archipelago.