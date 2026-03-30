SC dockets Chiz’s donation case

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) body had ruled that the donation made to Escudero by Lubiano — president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc. — was given in his personal capacity, not on behalf of the company.

The distinction, it said, meant the contribution did not violate the Omnibus Election Code’s prohibition on donations from individuals or entities holding government contracts.

Centerways is among the firms that secured major portions of the government’s flood control projects during the early years of the Marcos administration.

Tayam, however, challenged this interpretation, arguing that Lubiano and the company are effectively one and the same.

He pointed out that Lubiano is the majority owner of Centerways and derives his income from the firm’s operations, raising questions on whether the donation should be treated as coming from a government contractor.

The teacher is urging the SC to reverse the recommendation of the Comelec body and proceed with a deeper investigation into the legality of the contribution.

The admission of the petition means the high court will examine whether election laws were properly applied in distinguishing between personal and corporate donations, particularly in cases involving business owners with government contracts.

A ruling on the case can have broader implications for campaign finance rules and the interpretation of donor restrictions under Philippine election law.