SC takes up teacher’s petition vs Chiz over P30-M campaign donation

Centerways is among the firms that secured major portions of the government’s flood control projects during the early years of the Marcos administration.

Tayam, however, challenged this interpretation, arguing that Lubiano and the company are effectively one and the same.

He pointed out that Lubiano is the majority owner of Centerways and derives his income from the firm’s operations, raising questions about whether the donation should be treated as coming from a government contractor.

The teacher is urging the Supreme Court to reverse PFAD’s recommendation and proceed with a deeper investigation into the legality of the contribution.

The admission of the petition means the high court will examine whether election laws were properly applied in distinguishing between personal and corporate donations, particularly in cases involving business owners with government contracts.

A ruling on the case could have broader implications for campaign finance rules and the interpretation of donor restrictions under Philippine election law.