Fuel spike pushes Metro commuters to bikes, public transport

Rising fuel prices are pushing more commuters in Metro Manila to shift to bicycles and public transport, as local governments step up fuel conservation measures amid the ongoing energy crisis, San Juan Mayor and Metro Manila Council chairperson Francis Zamora said.

Zamora said local governments are coordinating with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to ensure bike lanes are interconnected across city boundaries, noting that seamless routes are key to sustaining the shift to active transport. “What’s important is the interconnectivity of the bike lanes kasi hindi naman pwede na once na tumawid ka when you get to another city ay mapuputol sya… we have to plan for all of our bike lanes to interconnect,” he told reporters.