VP Sara: Defending Duterte’s rights is defending Philippine sovereignty

“The defense of his rights is a defense of our national sovereignty," she said.

VP Duterte amplified her position in her statement, saying the celebration of her father’s birthday comes at a politically fraught moment.

She also stressed that the country’s judicial institutions must be shielded from external pressure.

“Our justice system must remain independent, serving only the mandate of the Filipino people and never the interests of foreign powers,” she added.

Duterte’s case continues despite the Philippines’ withdrawal from the tribunal in 2019, with authorities arguing that alleged crimes occurred while the country was still a state party.

Duterte has repeatedly denied the accusations related to the drug war.

The Vice President appealed to supporters to remain resolute as proceedings continue in The Hague.

“Through the storms and challenges, your resilience remains our inspiration… Patuloy nating ipaglaban ang dangal ng ating bansa. Mahalin natin ang Pilipinas—para sa Diyos, sa Bayan, at sa bawat Pamilyang Pilipino,” she said.