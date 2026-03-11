Sara calls for vigilance on father’s arrest anniversary

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, 11 March, issued a statement calling on Filipinos to defend the country’s institutions and sovereignty, as the political fallout surrounding her family and her own legal troubles continues to unfold.

In the video statement, Duterte warned that violations of an individual’s rights through irregular procedures threaten both justice and national sovereignty.

“Ang anibersaryong ito ay isang panawagan para sa ating lahat na manatiling mapagmatyag. Kailangang manatiling malaya, tapat, at matatag ang ating mga institusyon laban sa anumang pagsubok na baluktutin ang hustisya,” Sara Duterte said.

Duterte added that the anniversary served as a reminder for the public to remain vigilant in protecting democratic institutions.

“Ang pagyurak sa karapatan ng isang indibidwal sa pamamagitan ng mga irregular na proseso ay hindi lamang pag-atake sa katarungan; ito ay hamon sa ating pambansang soberanya.”

“Kailangang manatiling malaya, tapat, at matatag ang ating mga institusyon laban sa anumang pagsubok na baluktutin ang hustisya,” Duterte said, adding that all Filipinos are entitled to constitutional protection.

Arrest of former president

Her father, Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in March 2025 following an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into allegations of crimes against humanity linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

He was later transferred to The Hague, where the ICC is based, to face proceedings before the international tribunal.

The case centers on killings that occurred during anti-drug operations between 2016 and 2022, when Duterte served as president, as well as during his earlier tenure as mayor of Davao City.

Human rights groups estimate that thousands of people were killed during the campaign, including in police operations and vigilante-style attacks.

The Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019 during Duterte’s presidency, but the court has said it retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

Officials under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have said Philippine authorities acted within legal processes in carrying out the arrest, while Duterte allies have criticized the move and questioned the ICC’s authority.

Impeachment proceedings

The vice president’s statement also comes as she faces impeachment complaints filed in the House of Representatives of the Philippines.

Lawmakers backing the complaints accuse Duterte of misusing confidential funds, failing to properly account for government expenditures, and issuing threats against President Marcos and other public officials.

House leaders have said the complaints will undergo formal proceedings before lawmakers decide whether to elevate the case to the full chamber. If approved by the House, the Senate of the Philippines would convene as an impeachment court to determine whether Duterte should be removed from office.

Duterte has denied the allegations and described the impeachment effort as politically motivated. Her legal team has also sought intervention from the Supreme Court of the Philippines over aspects of the process.

The dispute has further strained relations between political allies of Marcos and the Duterte family, whose alliance helped secure a landslide victory in the 2022 elections.

Looking ahead to 2028

Duterte previously said she will run for the next national elections.

Under the Constitution, Marcos is limited to a single six-year term and cannot seek reelection in 2028. Political observers say the growing rift between the Marcos and Duterte camps could influence alliances and electoral dynamics ahead of the next presidential race.

“Sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang Pilipinas kung saan ang batas ay kalasag ng katarungan at ang ating soberanya ay iginagalang ng lahat,” she said.

She concluded by urging Filipinos to defend the country’s dignity and institutions.

“Patuloy nating ipaglaban ang dangal ng ating bansa. Mahalin natin ang Pilipinas—para sa Diyos, sa Bayan, at bawat Pamilyang Pilipino.”