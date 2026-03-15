Japan destroys Filipinas

Japan is the only Asian country to have won the World Cup, in 2011. The Japanese were runners-up four years later.

Currently ranked eight, the highest at the Asian Cup, they were a class above with two goals within three minutes late in the first half opening the floodgates.

Tottenham defender Toko Koga collected a brace with Mina Tanaka, Remina Chiba, Manaka Matsukubo, Momoko Tanikawa and Riko Ueki also on target in another warning shot to their title challengers.

Japan has now blasted a tournament-high 24 goals and conceded none.

The win set up a last-four clash in Sydney on Wednesday against an equally ominous-looking South Korea, which crushed Uzbekistan, 6-0, to progress.

Hosts Australia faces defending champions China in the other semi-final in Perth on Tuesday.

Japan was unrelenting, launching waves of first-half attacks without being able to penetrate a solid Philippines defence and the safe hands of young goalkeeper Nina Meollo.

They had to wait until the 45th minute to open their account when Tanaka headed in from close range after a frantic goalmouth scramble.