Phl riders fall by the wayside

The 17-year-old Albo admitted he still has a lot to learn.

“I was removed from the track because I was overtaken three times. My opponents are really strong, especially those from other countries,” Albo said.

“So far, I’m happy that I got this kind of experience.”

Maritanya Krog wasn’t able to carry over the momentum from last Friday, finishing ninth in the women’s junior points race with only two points.

Marianne Grace Dacumos was slapped with a DNF in the women’s elite points race after not being able to score.

In the men’s C5 elimination race, Joel Ian Tacutaco finished 11th out of 13 cyclists.