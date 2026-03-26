Watch and learn: Foreign bets dominate Asian track cycling tilt

Despite missing the podium, the 36-year-old cyclist from Pangasinan felt invigorated after competing in track cycling since 2012.

“It was really tough out there. The race was very hard, but we didn’t give up. Hopefully, in the next race, we can do even better,” Bonzo said.

Unlike in usual races where the fastest time wins, cyclists need to avoid placing last in the pack or risk getting eliminated after every two laps.

Asian Games gold medalist Eiya Hashimoto of Japan was the last-man standing to clinch the gold medal.

Wu Junjie of China and Nikita Tsvetkov of Uzbekistan settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the women’s elimination, Angeline Elvira also finished in 11th place in the final.

Elvira, 20, admitted she still has a lot to learn after competing in track cycling for the first time.

“You really have to stay focused and be aware of your teammates. Unfortunately, I got stuck in the middle.”

“Yes, I was nervous, but I stayed focused.”

Lee Sze Wing of Hong Kong emerged as the winner, besting 12 other pedal-pushers.

Chen Ning of China settled for a silver while Japanese cyclist Misaki Okamoto plucked the bronze medal.

Action continues on Friday, the third day of the tournament starting at 9 a.m.