Terminal owners told: Cut transport operators’ rental fees

The initiative aims to lower daily operational costs for PUV operators, which Mendoza said would ultimately provide commuters with more reliable access to transportation.

“We have already sent letters to as many owners and managers of establishments with PUV terminals to reduce the rental fees as a way of assistance to the public transport sector,” Mendoza said.

The chairperson cited that the request has been extended to the board’s regional offices to ensure the initiative reaches terminals across the country.

The move follows other government measures intended to ease the financial burden on the transport industry, including ongoing efforts to reduce toll fees along expressways.

Mendoza characterized the push for lower rent as part of a broader “bayanihan” spirit to address current economic challenges.

“The national government is continuously finding ways to cushion the effects of this challenge,” Mendoza said.

The announcement comes as the Department of Transportation began distributing fuel subsidies earlier this week, complementing a P5,000 cash relief program managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.