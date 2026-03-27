Saviynt builds ‘control plane’ for AI era

Saviynt has introduced a new identity security platform designed to manage and control artificial intelligence agents, as enterprises expand the use of autonomous systems in business operations.

The company said its Identity Security for AI solution provides real-time visibility, lifecycle governance and access control for AI agents, addressing gaps in traditional identity systems that were built for human users. “AI agents don’t behave like users,” said Vibhuti Sinha, chief product officer at Saviynt. “They act autonomously, access systems continuously, and make decisions in real-time. Traditional identity security was never built for that.”