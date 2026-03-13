Identity security goes full throttle

Saviynt provides cloud-native identity governance and security tools designed to help organizations manage user access, detect risks, and maintain compliance. The company said identity security has become more critical as the number of non-human identities — such as bots, applications, and automated systems — now outnumbers human identities by 82 to 1, significantly widening enterprise risk exposure.

By combining Saviynt’s identity governance and administration, privileged access management, and identity security posture management platforms with Exclusive Networks’ regional distribution network, the companies aim to accelerate adoption of identity-centric cybersecurity across APJ.

“Organizations today have to balance rapid digital expansion with tighter risk, compliance and operational demands, and identity sits at the center of that equation,” said Roger Hsu, regional vice president of Asia, APJ at Saviynt.

“This agreement strengthens our channel-first model with a distributor that can enable partners end-to-end, from technical readiness to go-to-market execution. Together with Exclusive Networks, we will help organizations improve identity posture today, prepare for the growing impact of AI-driven access, and scale securely through a converged identity platform that reduces complexity across their environments.”

Gerald Chng, partner director for Asia at Saviynt, said the partnership will expand partner coverage across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong while improving delivery and customer outcomes.

“As identity becomes the control plane for cloud and AI-driven transformation, organisations across Asia need faster, simpler access to proven identity security,” Chng said.

Exclusive Networks Philippines country manager Renato Garcia said the collaboration will help strengthen identity security adoption as companies in the country accelerate digital transformation.

“As businesses across the Philippines continue to digitalise, identity security is becoming central to building trust and resilience,” Garcia said.

“With our established partner network and growing services focus, we are well positioned to expand Saviynt’s reach and strengthen identity security adoption nationwide.”