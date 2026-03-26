Pampanga families move closer to homeownership

“In accordance with President Marcos Jr.’s directive, DHSUD is simplifying the process and lowering payment amounts so our fellow citizens can achieve their dream of owning land,” Secretary Aliling said in Filipino. “Under the Expanded 4PH, owning a home is more affordable, simple, and accessible, offering safer, decent, and affordable housing for every Filipino," he added in Filipino

The ECMP allows communities to purchase land collectively with government-backed financing, offering flexible payment terms and reducing upfront costs. Plans are also underway to improve the community’s drainage and other facilities to prevent flooding.

“Homeownership should not come with a heavy financial burden… Our goal is to make not just housing but the daily lives of every Filipino more affordable and dignified,” Aliling added in Filipino.

For Miranda Compound residents, the initiative marks a meaningful step toward stability and security, turning long-held hopes of homeownership into reality.