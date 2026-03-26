BFAR distributes fuel cards to 144 fisherfolk

According to BFAR, the program is specifically designed to alleviate the financial burden on small-scale fishers caused by fluctuating petrol prices.

To qualify for the assistance, fishers must be registered under the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) FishR and RSBSA systems. Additionally, they must own municipal motorized fishing boats officially registered under the BoatR system.

Data validation was handled by the BFAR-Fisheries Information Management Center to ensure orderly processing.

“This is part of our agency’s effort to support small-scale fisherfolk who are heavily affected by rising expenses,” Provincial Fisheries officer Joseph Bitara said in Filipino.

Dominador De Ocampo, a fisherman from Obando, said the subsidy provides more than just financial relief.

“The government’s help is a great blessing,” De Ocampo said. “Before, we couldn’t go out to sea if we didn’t have money for gasoline. Now, our expenses are lighter, our families’ needs are met, and we have hope in our fishing.”