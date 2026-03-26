144 Bulacan fisherfolk receive fuel subsidy cards

BFAR stated that only fisherfolk who are registered under FishR and RSBSA of the Department of Agriculture, as well as owners of the municipal motorized fishing boats registered under BoatR, are qualified to receive the said assistance.

The BFAR-Fisheries Information Management Center (FIMC) is the validating body of the data to ensure a faster and orderly processing of the said subsidy.

According to Provincial Fisheries Officer Joseph Bitara, “Bahagi ito ng pagsisikap ng aming ahensya na suportahan ang maliliit na mangingisda na lubos na naapektuhan ng tumataas na gastusin.”

Fisherman Dominador De Ocampo ng Obando said, “Malaking biyaya po sa amin ang tulong ng gobyerno. Dati, hindi kami makalaot kapag wala kaming pambili ng gasolina. Ngayong pagkakataong ito, gumaan ang gastusin, natugunan ang pangangailangan ng pamilya, at nagkakaroon kami ng pag-asa sa pangingisda.”

The distribution was conducted in an orderly fashion with the help of the local officials and employees from various towns, led by Provincial Agriculturist Ma. Gloria SF. Carrillo, and the agriculturists of Calumpit, Bulakan, Hagonoy, Obando, Paombong, Malolos, and Meycauyan.

Another distribution of fuel assistance will be held under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP) for the year that has a target of 17,300 beneficiaries in the region.