BFAR expands fuel aid as oil prices rise



An extra P50 million in support is expected once a supplemental agreement with the Development Bank of the Philippines is finalized. The new funding is set to benefit around 15,000 more municipal fisherfolk, particularly in lower-income municipalities.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government is moving quickly to shield fishers from external shocks. “Global fuel volatility should not come at the expense of our fisherfolk’s survival,” he said. “We are moving promptly to ensure assistance reaches them without delay because keeping our fishing boats running means keeping food on Filipino tables and sustained livelihoods for our fishers.”

The fuel subsidy program, launched prior to the latest Middle East tensions, is part of broader efforts to stabilize food supply by supporting primary producers affected by rising transport and operating costs.

So far, more than 10,000 beneficiaries have received assistance, with Regions VII and V posting the highest numbers. Distribution activities are ongoing across multiple regions, with some areas already completing payouts and others continuing scheduled releases.

Under the program, each qualified beneficiary receives a one-time P3,000 subsidy. Aid is distributed through cash cards in areas with fuel station access, while vouchers are provided in more remote communities to ensure wider coverage.

BFAR said it is coordinating closely with the DBP to fast-track the release of additional funds, as authorities work to keep support timely and responsive.

With fuel costs remaining volatile, the agency underscored the need for sustained intervention to protect both livelihoods and the country’s food security.