Baguio taxi operator urges lower boundary fees amid crisis

The operator revealed that during a recent meeting, it was noted that some owners continue to charge a daily boundary of P1,100, which he described as unsustainable under current conditions.

To lead by example, the operator said they have reduced their own boundary rate to P600 for a 12-hour shift from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., stressing that in times of crisis, helping one another should take precedence over maintaining high profit margins.

He concluded with a call for unity in Ilocano: “Agkakailian tayo, agtitinnulong tayo apo,” urging fellow citizens to support one another as a community.

Meanwhile, the City Government of Baguio on March 25, 2026, distributed P5,000 in cash assistance to public utility jeepney (PUJ) operators to help ease the burden caused by continuous oil price increases. City authorities said they are also studying the possibility of extending similar assistance to taxi drivers.