Solibao: Rhythm of Home in the Heart of Baguio

At times the restaurant would be so busy late into the night, and my mom would refuse to go home. My dad would take me with him to pick her up, and tell her that she had to go with him because I was in the car and would not be able to sleep until she came home.

Over the decades, our restaurant has welcomed families, students, tourists and balikbayans. Its location near Burnham Park made it a natural stop for visitors, especially during peak seasons — summer months from March to May, the Christmas holidays, and the vibrant Panagbenga Festival when Baguio bursts into color and celebration during February. But what has been most meaningful is not just the steady flow of new faces, but the return of familiar ones — guests who come back year after year, eventually becoming part of the Solibao story.

As the years passed, the restaurant grew alongside the city. Today, that growth includes other branches within Baguio, such as Ganza Restaurant (named after the Ibaloi gangsa for gong), allowing us to serve more people while preserving the same warmth and familiarity that defined our beginnings.

Fifty-plus years is no small feat, especially in an industry shaped by changing tastes and trends. Yet the secret has always been balance. We have remained faithful to the dishes people grew up with — our crispy pata, kare-kare and beloved grilled specialties — while quietly evolving to meet the needs of a new generation. The favorites — pancit palabok, fried lumpia, Ilocano empanada and famous puto bumbong – keep customers coming back. The flavors remain rooted in tradition, but the experience adapts, always guided by what our customers value most: comfort, consistency and a sense of home. That sense of home extends beyond the plate.