A recipe for success

From a young mother searching for her next chapter, to becoming the force behind one of the Philippines’ most beloved Chinese dining destinations, Marites Ang has built more than just a restaurant brand — she has created a place where food, family, and celebration meet.

As the founder of King Chef, Ang’s journey into the world of Cantonese cuisine was never part of a grand master plan. Instead, it was born from a deeply personal crossroads — one familiar to many women balancing ambition and motherhood.

A business born out of both passion and necessity

Before King Chef became a household name for dimsum feasts and milestone celebrations, Ang lived a very different life.

In 2009, she was a viajera, frequently traveling to China for business. During those trips, she found herself immersed in the culinary traditions of Guangzhou, developing a deep appreciation for Cantonese cuisine — from delicate herbal soups to expertly roasted meats.

But when her first child was born, travel was no longer an option.

“I had to give up my work,” she recalls. “But the entrepreneur in me wouldn’t stop.”

What followed was not a grand launch, but a modest beginning: a small concept called Cantonese Soup Kitchen, inspired by the nourishing herbal broths she loved abroad. It was simple, focused, and deeply personal.

Then came typhoon “Ondoy.”