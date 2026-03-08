A recipe for success

From a young mother searching for her next chapter, to becoming the force behind one of the Philippines’ most beloved Chinese dining destinations, Marites Ang has built more than just a restaurant brand — she has created a place where food, family, and celebration meet.
As the founder of King Chef, Ang’s journey into the world of Cantonese cuisine was never part of a grand master plan. Instead, it was born from a deeply personal crossroads — one familiar to many women balancing ambition and motherhood.
A business born out of both passion and necessity
Before King Chef became a household name for dimsum feasts and milestone celebrations, Ang lived a very different life.
In 2009, she was a viajera, frequently traveling to China for business. During those trips, she found herself immersed in the culinary traditions of Guangzhou, developing a deep appreciation for Cantonese cuisine — from delicate herbal soups to expertly roasted meats.
But when her first child was born, travel was no longer an option.
“I had to give up my work,” she recalls. “But the entrepreneur in me wouldn’t stop.”
What followed was not a grand launch, but a modest beginning: a small concept called Cantonese Soup Kitchen, inspired by the nourishing herbal broths she loved abroad. It was simple, focused, and deeply personal.
Then came typhoon “Ondoy.”
Resilience in the face of crisis
Just months after opening in Banaue, Quezon City, the devastating floods of “Ondoy” swept across Metro Manila. Ang was stranded at home, unable to reach the restaurant.
Her team showed up anyway.
With only half the staff present, they made a decision: they would open.
That choice became a turning point. In the days after the storm, customers returned — curious to see if the food matched the warmth they experienced during the crisis. They stayed, not just for the flavors, but for the connection.
“We built relationships,” Ang shares. “We listened to feedback in real time. That’s how we learned.”
From those humble beginnings grew a bigger vision — one that would eventually evolve into King Chef, named after a philosophy that continues to define the brand: treating every guest like royalty.
Reinventing tradition, one plate at a time
At the time, opening a Chinese restaurant without a Chinese chef was nearly unheard of. But Ang believed authenticity wasn’t defined by nationality, it was rooted in commitment and integrity. One early lesson came when a hired chef suggested batch-cooking vegetables to save time.
“I tried it,” she says. “After an hour, the broccoli was already yellow.”
That moment reinforced her belief: quality should never be compromised for convenience.
Today, King Chef’s reputation rests on consistency, achieved through intensive training, a centralized commissary established in 2012, and a research and development team that ensures every branch delivers the same experience.
Innovation, however, remains at the heart of the kitchen.
Through the annual “King Chef Challenge,” even non-chefs are invited to contribute ideas. One standout creation — Ampalaya Balls — came from a dishwasher whose concept eventually made it onto the menu.
For Ang, this reflects a deeper truth: great ideas can come from anywhere.
A culture built on care
Beyond the food, what sets King Chef apart is its service culture — something Ang credits partly to motherhood.
The brand’s guiding values are captured in one word: HEART (honesty, excellence, accountability, respect, teamwork).
These principles shape everything from hiring practices to daily operations — fostering a workplace that values empathy as much as efficiency.
This nurturing approach has translated into customer loyalty. In one viral social media post, a diner joked about wanting to “file a complaint” — because the staff had returned a forgotten bag with such care, they seemed like “angels.” Other customers soon shared similar stories. Some even know the staff by name and notice when someone is absent.
Leading with purpose
Today, King Chef has grown to seven branches, with expansion plans underway. But scaling up has never meant losing sight of what matters most. For Ang, leadership is not about control, it’s about alignment. During the pandemic, when many businesses chose to close, she considered stepping away. Financially, she had an exit plan.
But she stayed.
“I love my employees,” she says simply.
With over 400 people depending on the business, closing wasn’t just a financial decision — it was a human one. That clarity of purpose became the anchor that carried them through uncertainty.
A place in life’s celebrations
Perhaps the greatest measure of King Chef’s success is not found in expansion or revenue — but in memory. Families celebrate birthdays, reunions, and weddings within its walls. Photos taken there become part of personal histories.
“It’s humbling,” Ang reflects. “We become part of their memories.”
For someone who once stepped away from one career to be present for her family, it seems fitting that she now leads a brand that helps other families gather and celebrate.
In the end, Marites Ang’s story mirrors the very dishes she serves: layered, carefully crafted, and rooted in care. Because for her, success — much like a great meal — is built on passion, precision and people.