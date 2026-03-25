Polomolok town eyes agri-exports protection

Polomolok serves as one of the country’s primary pineapple production hubs. Dole Philippines officials noted that fuel stability is critical for the transport of fresh produce and maintaining international export commitments.

Industry stakeholders warned that sustained disruptions could lead to cascading costs for farmers, haulers, and processors, ultimately reducing competitiveness in global markets.

In response to these concerns, Palencia said the municipal government will coordinate with the Department of Energy and local oil companies to explore contingency measures. The mayor said the goal is to establish agreements that could stabilize supply or ease cost pressures for critical industries.

While specific measures have yet to be finalized, the local government is exploring several options, including strengthening coordination with national agencies for supply monitoring and engaging oil firms for localized supply assurances or priority allocation.