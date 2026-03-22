PICKUP COFFEE turns 4, eyes franchising growth

This year, PICKUP celebrated hitting 500 branches nationwide—a milestone that underscores how deeply it’s woven into daily routines from morning pick‑ups to mid‑afternoon boosts.

But it’s not stopping there, fans of the brand have something new to be excited about: franchising is officially open in 2026, a big shift for the brand that until recently operated mostly company‑owned outlets.

Interest is growing among entrepreneurs looking to bring the concept to more neighborhoods—and PICKUP is expected to showcase these opportunities at franchise events this year.

Another big change is that PICKUP is moving beyond its grab‑and‑go roots. The company is planning sit‑down spaces where customers can linger over their coffee, with the first of these physical café concepts already underway at KPMG Paseo. Sit‑in environments like this suggest PICKUP wants to balance convenience with comfort.

On the menu side, PICKUP is keeping things fresh. Alongside crowd favorites, the brand is teasing protein‑infused drinks and a new flavor in its juice lineup—likely to appeal to health‑minded customers and those looking for something beyond traditional coffee.

Tech and service are also getting upgrades. PICKUP’s app has been redesigned to be simpler and more intuitive, making ordering smoother and supporting new features like loyalty perks and rewards that make repeat visits more rewarding.

As the brand enters its fifth year, PICKUP seems focused on more ways to connect—with coffee lovers, with entrepreneurs through franchising, and with communities through physical spaces where people can truly relax and enjoy their brew.