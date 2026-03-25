Metro ‘self-harm’ cases spike seen

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin said many of these cases stem from emotional distress, relationship issues, financial pressure, and personal loss.

He highlighted a growing concern regarding the “unregulated” digital environments where youth spend significant time, specifically naming gaming platforms such as Roblox.

“As our youth’s engagement with online platforms like gaming environments expands, we also need to be more vigilant about the risks that may be associated with it,” Aberin said. “Not everything seen or talked to online is safe.”

Police officials cited that prolonged, unsupervised engagement in these digital spaces — when combined with cyberbullying or harmful communication — can heighten emotional vulnerability.

In response to the surge, the NCRPO is integrating mental health awareness into its Enhanced Managing Police Operations framework. Police units are now coordinating with schools and barangay leaders to improve early detection and rapid response for individuals showing signs of distress.