NCRPO flags spike in self-harm cases, urges vigilance

Police also flagged the growing role of digital environments, particularly among the youth. The NCRPO said prolonged and unsupervised exposure to online platforms, including gaming environments such as Roblox, may increase emotional vulnerability, especially when paired with harmful interactions or cyberbullying.

To address the trend, the NCRPO is strengthening real-time and community-based interventions under its Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) framework, working with barangays, schools, and local stakeholders to improve early detection and response.

Authorities urged families and communities to watch for behavioral changes, including withdrawal, excessive gaming, and reduced real-world interaction, which may signal distress.

For emergencies, the NCRPO reminded the public that the 911 hotline remains available for immediate assistance.

NCRPO Regional Director PMGen. Anthony A. Aberin emphasized: “Habang lumalawak ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng ating kabataan sa online platforms tulad ng gaming environments, kailangan din nating maging mas mapagmatyag sa mga panganib na maaaring kaakibat nito. Hindi lahat ng nakikita o nakakausap online ay ligtas. Mahalaga ang gabay ng pamilya, paaralan, at komunidad upang matukoy agad ang mga senyales ng distress. Sa bawat maagang paglapit, pakikinig, at pag-aksyon, may pagkakataon tayong makapigil at makapagligtas ng buhay. Nandito ang kapulisan, handang tumugon—ngunit mahalaga ang pakikiisa ng bawat isa.”

The NCRPO said preventing self-harm requires awareness, early action, and collective responsibility to ensure that those in distress receive help.