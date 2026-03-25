Lenten options from ‘lechon’ experts

Established in Cebu by Enrico “Rico” Dionson in 1995 and then acquired by seasoned Manila-based restaurateur George Nocum Pua for his Meat Concepts Corporation in 2017, Rico’s Lechon has always been known for its perfectly tasty Cebuano lechon with crispy golden skin. Now that its presence has been established in different parts of Metro Manila and more people have access to it, the brand has become even more famous and coveted.

But for a restaurant whose primary product is lechon (roasted pig), Rico’s Lechon is surprisingly so secure and “comfortable in its own skin” that it has laid out a wide selection of fish and seafood alternatives for diners to enjoy this Lenten season. For a la carte dishes, it offers Crispy Sea Bass Sarciado, Crispy Tuna Buntot, Sinigang na Tanigue, Sinigang na Salmon Head, Sinigang na Hipon, Vegetable Kare-Kare, Vegetable Kare-Kare with Crispy Tuna Buntot, and Mixed Seafood Kare-Kare for its specialties. For shrimps, the choices are Sizzling Gambas and Cheesy Baked Shrimps, while squid comes in two versions—Sizzling Adobong Pusit and Sizzling Squid. For diners who are looking for fish fillet, the restaurant has Fish Fillet in Tofu and Black Beans as well as Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet available on its Lenten menu.