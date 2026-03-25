415 gas stations shut amid fuel supply constraints — PNP

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the police force is closely monitoring the situation and will act against any illegal activities.

“Mahigpit nating binabantayan ang sitwasyon. Hindi natin papayagan na samantalahin ito ng ilan para manloko o mang-abuso. Our police forces are on the ground to ensure that order is maintained and that our people are protected,” Nartatez said.

He said police presence has been increased around fuel stations, supply depots and other critical infrastructure to deter unlawful acts and ensure continued access to essential services.

“As the effects of the global crisis reach us, we expect attempts at hoarding, overpricing, and even scams. We warn those planning to take advantage — the PNP will not hesitate to enforce the law. I-report agad ang anumang iregularidad, at iwasan ang pagpapakalat ng hindi beripikadong impormasyon,” he added.

The PNP said it is coordinating with the Department of Energy and local price coordinating councils to monitor fuel supply and pricing.

It urged the public to continue normal activities while practicing responsible fuel use and relying on official sources of information.