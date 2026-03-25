415 gas stations shut amid fuel supply constraints — PNP

A total of 415 gas stations nationwide are temporarily not operational due to fuel supply constraints, the Philippine National Police reported Wednesday.
The figure represents a small portion of the country’s 14,269 gas stations, based on PNP monitoring as of 7 a.m., following the declaration of a state of national energy emergency.
The Cordillera Administrative Region recorded the highest number of closures with 78 stations, followed by Cagayan Valley with 50, Central Luzon with 42, Calabarzon with 35, and Bicol with 30. Most other regions continue to operate normally.
The PNP also reported isolated incidents related to fuel transactions, including one complaint of overpricing in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya.
Authorities said three cases have been filed involving hoarding, overpricing, and a separate case under investigation for unfair competition.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the police force is closely monitoring the situation and will act against any illegal activities.
“Mahigpit nating binabantayan ang sitwasyon. Hindi natin papayagan na samantalahin ito ng ilan para manloko o mang-abuso. Our police forces are on the ground to ensure that order is maintained and that our people are protected,” Nartatez said.
He said police presence has been increased around fuel stations, supply depots and other critical infrastructure to deter unlawful acts and ensure continued access to essential services.
“As the effects of the global crisis reach us, we expect attempts at hoarding, overpricing, and even scams. We warn those planning to take advantage — the PNP will not hesitate to enforce the law. I-report agad ang anumang iregularidad, at iwasan ang pagpapakalat ng hindi beripikadong impormasyon,” he added.
The PNP said it is coordinating with the Department of Energy and local price coordinating councils to monitor fuel supply and pricing.
It urged the public to continue normal activities while practicing responsible fuel use and relying on official sources of information.