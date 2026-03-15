PNP cracks down on gas stations ‘ghosting’ motorists amid oil price surge

“We in the PNP fully understand the situation that gas station owners face amid the challenges brought by the situation in the Middle East. But if the sudden closure is for illegal scheme, then expect police action on this matter,” Nartatez said.

The DOE earlier asked the PNP to assist in monitoring and in running after gas stations that are allegedly taking advantage of the situation in the Middle East.

Some netizens, on the other hand, complained of unannounced closure of some gas stations in their areas and asked the national government to look into the possibility of hoarding and price manipulation.

Nartatez said the PNP has doubled its efforts in response to the concerns raised by the public, particularly motorists, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prevent hoarding and profiteering amid the ongoing global oil crisis.

The government has been closely tracking fuel supply and pricing, especially after the recent volatility in Middle East markets triggered concerns over shortages.

“Tayo ay humihingi rin ng tulong mula sa ating mga kababayan na agad ninyong ipagbigay-alam sa mga awtoridad kung may impormasyon kayo tungkol sa mga gasolinahan na nagsara o tumigil ng operasyon. Agad namin itong pupuntahan at iimbestigahan,” Nartatez said.

He added that help desks are now available across the country to make it easier for the public to report any concerns regarding fuel stations, as he assured that all reports will be carefully checked and verified to prevent profiteering activities.

“We assure the public that the PNP has contingencies in place to ensure peace and order is not affected by the effects of the conflict in Iran or the rising fuel prices,” he said.

Industry sources predict another round of mega oil price hikes may be implemented next week. Based on recent fuel trading, diesel pump prices may increase by P19 to P22 per liter, while gasoline may rise by P12 to P16 per liter.

Nartatez warned that the PNP will maintain a visible presence near critical supply points to ensure compliance and to prevent any interruptions in service that could affect motorists.

The PNP has also coordinated with local government units to identify stations at risk of temporary closure. Monitoring teams are tasked with visiting stations suspected of hoarding fuel or inflating prices.