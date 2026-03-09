PNP steps up patrols at gas stations amid oil price manipulation concerns

There are around 14,000 gasoline stations across the country. DOE Secretary Sharon Garin said the agency has asked the PNP to help monitor oil pricing nationwide against possible price manipulation.

In response, Nartatez directed all territorial units to include gas stations in routine patrols in their respective areas of responsibility.

He also tasked territorial units and national support units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Maritime Group, and Highway Patrol Group, to conduct operations against possible hoarding activities.

The move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to protect consumers from illegal trade practices and ensure the unhampered flow of essential goods.

“Our intelligence units are monitoring warehouses for possible hoarding and other similar illegal activities. We will arrest anyone caught illegally withholding supply to spike prices,” Nartatez said.

The PNP has also coordinated with other concerned agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry and local government units, to intensify spot checks on retailers to verify compliance with the DOE’s “no price change” order until Tuesday.

Nartatez said the monitoring assistance will continue until the situation normalizes.