PNP steps up patrols at gas stations amid oil price manipulation concerns

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is working with the Department of Energy (DOE) to monitor oil prices and step up operations against hoarding and possible price manipulation amid supply concerns linked to tensions in the Middle East.
PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Monday ordered all chiefs of police and commanders of support units to include gas stations in police visibility measures following a request for assistance from the DOE.
Nartatez said the PNP will establish a coordination protocol with the DOE to monitor oil prices and respond to complaints coursed through the energy department from motorists regarding unfair or unreasonable pricing, particularly in the provinces.
“The government exists to strike a balance between the interests of the business sector and the protection and welfare of the consumers. We in the Philippine National Police will make sure that it goes that way amid the effects of the situation in the Middle East,” Nartatez said.
He urged gas station owners to strictly follow oil pricing rules and regulations set by the government through the DOE, emphasizing the need for Filipinos to work together to overcome the challenge.
There are around 14,000 gasoline stations across the country. DOE Secretary Sharon Garin said the agency has asked the PNP to help monitor oil pricing nationwide against possible price manipulation.
In response, Nartatez directed all territorial units to include gas stations in routine patrols in their respective areas of responsibility.
He also tasked territorial units and national support units, including the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Maritime Group, and Highway Patrol Group, to conduct operations against possible hoarding activities.
The move is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to protect consumers from illegal trade practices and ensure the unhampered flow of essential goods.
“Our intelligence units are monitoring warehouses for possible hoarding and other similar illegal activities. We will arrest anyone caught illegally withholding supply to spike prices,” Nartatez said.
The PNP has also coordinated with other concerned agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry and local government units, to intensify spot checks on retailers to verify compliance with the DOE’s “no price change” order until Tuesday.
Nartatez said the monitoring assistance will continue until the situation normalizes.