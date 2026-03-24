RDC3 eyes budget for 32 departments, 12 state academies in Central Luzon

The meeting also discussed the streamlining and finalizing the RDC3 Priority Plans and Programs including the schedule of projects aimed at developing the Central Luzon region. High-ranking officials, including governors of Central Luzon, were present during the meeting.

“Hindi lang tayo basta nag-aapruba ng budget, tayo ay nagtatakda ng direksyon ng kaunlaran…We must ensure that our regional priorities are bought lean, responsive, and high impact…Our goal is not just spend but invest wisely, efficiently and equitably when it need matters most,” Ebdane said.

DEPDev III Assistant Regional Director and RDC Secretary Aladin A. Ancheta, DevAd Com Chairperson and Private Sector Representative for Development Administration Committee Dr. Elena C. Tesoro, DOST III Regional Director Julius Caesar Sicate, and RDC III and Private Sector Representative Infrastructure Co-Chairperson Dr. Reynanto C. Arimbuyutan were present during the meeting.

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, representing Gov. Lilia Pineda, Chairperson of the Social Development Committee; Gov. Jose Enrique S. Garcia III of Bataan, Chairperson of the Economic Development Committee; and Gov. Christian Tell A. Yap of Tarlac, Chairperson of the Environment Committee, were all present during the RDC3 council meeting.

Also present were Botolan Mayor Omar C. Ebdane, President of the LMP-Zambales; Zambales PPDO Emmanuel C. Adaoag; and Larraine Rico, Executive Assistant to the Governor of Zambales.