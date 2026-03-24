Pantene Pro-Vitamin Essence promises shine, strength, smoothness for Filipinas

Hair transformations, from colors, curls and blowouts, come at a price– intense hair damage, further intensified by daily stressors like heat styling and UV exposure.
Backed by 80 years of passionate and professional hair care experience not just for Filipinas but worldwide, Pantene understands the need for the proper care just in time for the summer season as they introduce the Pantene Pro-Vitamin Essence.
Pantene’s new product is far from the trending hair care items built with oil which leaves a greasy and uneasy feeling, as it presents a luxurious and water-light texture that feels refreshing.
Easy reapplication is also one of the promising features of the essence, as it is pocket-sized, you can spray this item wherever, perfect in combatting commute hair for Filipinas.
For Filipinas who wish to retain and revive their hair back to its healthy state amid constant styling and the country’s humid climate, the Pantene Pro-Vitamin Essence is exclusively available on TikTok shop.