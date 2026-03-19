‘Fun is back’: Beauty trends from BeautyCon 2026

Early this year, Watsons Philippines managing director Danilo Chiong shared to DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview the beauty trends sweeping across the world.
“This year, we’re moving back to more fun beauty trends. For the past years, it’s always been like the clean girl, simple beauty look. But then moving forward to 2026, it seems like the predictions are more for bolder, more fun, tactile looks,” he said at the opening of LOOK At Me multi-brand beauty store in SM North Edsa.
At the opening of BeautyCon 2026 in SMX Convention in Pasay City last Wednesday, more beauty trends unfurled to make every beauty junkie’s eyes pop.
Middle East at the center
Due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, oil is not the only precious commodity from the Middle East that is sought-after by Filipinos. At the BeautyCon, smacked right at the center is a showcase of exotic fragrances in ornate bottles from the Middle East.
As if it is a sliver of Dubai’s Spice Souk, the BeautyCon’s Middle East fragrances centerpiece offers something for both men and women — from light and refreshing to rich and sultry, in pure and premium fragrance oils, but at very discounted prices almost reflective for their prices, if not cheaper, in the Middle East.
‘No color’ makeup
The next step in the evolution of skincare makeup is skincare itself packaged as cosmetics. At the BeautyCon, some lip balms come in colorful and lipstick-like casings, but do not apply color into the lips — only nourishment and enhancement of one’s natural pout.
Similarly, there are non-color skincare housed in compact powder containers, complete with built-in mirrors, but do not provide color and are only applied to enhance one’s makeup or for retouching to take out excess shine without altering the look.
Bag charms craze
If at last year’s BeautyCon lip colors attached to charm bracelets became a thing, this year, all cosmetics, skincare and makeup accessories — from lipsticks to compact powders, velour puffs, makeup brushes, lotions, perfumes, sunblock and whatnot — come in mini sizes and are marketed as bag or phone charms. Many booths at the BeautyCon offer customization of one’s beauty charm — from engraving to picking your own beads.
Ampoule mania
Highly concentrated skincare treatments like serums used to be contained in small, tightly-sealed glass vials called “ampoules.” But at the BeautyCon, these highly specialized formulations do not only come in glass vials, but increasingly, even in more convenient, non-fragile packaging like plastic cream jars and facemasks. This way, the precious ingredients and formulations of the ampoule are preserved, but can be enjoyed without the worry that the glass ampoule might break or might be difficult to bring for travel.
Skincare pads
Celebrity content creator Dani Barretto, in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, shared that she is now into toner pads for convenience. Not only toners, but even serums, cleansers and other skincare now come embedded with cotton pads so the concentrations are well-measured and so skincare is easy and convenient especially for travel.
Serum sensation
From facial care, serums have now exploded as the preferred form of even body lotions and hygiene products like toothpaste and soap bars.
Setting spray craze
Setting sprays, traditionally sold to women to keep their makeup in place, are also now popular among men since these can be used alone even without makeup, giving the face a smoother polish and some vitamin boost.
If you’d be shopping for beauty must-haves and food supplements anyway, BeautyCon 2026: World of Beauty, considered as the biggest beauty event in the Philippines, is a good way to save on your usual expenditures since it offers big discounts and freebies. It is happening until 22 March at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.