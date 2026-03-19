‘Fun is back’: Beauty trends from BeautyCon 2026

Ampoule mania

Highly concentrated skincare treatments like serums used to be contained in small, tightly-sealed glass vials called “ampoules.” But at the BeautyCon, these highly specialized formulations do not only come in glass vials, but increasingly, even in more convenient, non-fragile packaging like plastic cream jars and facemasks. This way, the precious ingredients and formulations of the ampoule are preserved, but can be enjoyed without the worry that the glass ampoule might break or might be difficult to bring for travel.

Skincare pads

Celebrity content creator Dani Barretto, in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, shared that she is now into toner pads for convenience. Not only toners, but even serums, cleansers and other skincare now come embedded with cotton pads so the concentrations are well-measured and so skincare is easy and convenient especially for travel.

Serum sensation

From facial care, serums have now exploded as the preferred form of even body lotions and hygiene products like toothpaste and soap bars.

Setting spray craze

Setting sprays, traditionally sold to women to keep their makeup in place, are also now popular among men since these can be used alone even without makeup, giving the face a smoother polish and some vitamin boost.

If you’d be shopping for beauty must-haves and food supplements anyway, BeautyCon 2026: World of Beauty, considered as the biggest beauty event in the Philippines, is a good way to save on your usual expenditures since it offers big discounts and freebies. It is happening until 22 March at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.