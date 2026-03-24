Online exploited children rescued

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the specialized unit for its vigilance and teamwork in securing the rescues.

“The security and protection of our women and youth cannot be ignored,” Nartatez said. “I commend the team for their swift action in ensuring justice and safety.”

During the same week-long period, the WCPC filed criminal charges under the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act and the Anti-Rape Law. Officials said the filings reinforce the agency’s zero-tolerance policy regarding crimes against vulnerable sectors.

The WCPC stated that these operations highlight the PNP’s shift toward proactive policing strategies and its ability to adapt to the challenges of digital exploitation.