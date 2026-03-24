Bus firms get relief as PETROL costs surge

He said some of their units have been temporarily garaged amid the sustained fuel price hikes.

“The fuel subsidy will really help us, but it would be better if the assistance is continuous and if the government can provide follow-through support for the bus sector. Still, we are thankful that the industry is being given aid amid the high price of diesel. It is a big help to us,” Balilo said in an interview Tuesday during the distribution of the fuel subsidy at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Another operator, Mercy Sta. Maria, owner of Mersan Snow White Transport Corporation, which runs 20 bus units, said the subsidy will help ease the mounting fuel costs. Sta. Maria and Balilo were among the recipients of the fuel subsidy.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy said diesel prices could go up to P134.30 per liter this week, while gasoline may go as high as P112.40 per liter.

“These are estimates. Also, it will be different if it’s in Metro Manila or in a far-flung barangay or municipality. This is still a big jump even though it is smaller than last week,” Garin said in a virtual media briefing.

During his interaction with the bus operators and drivers, President Marcos said he attended the event to ensure the smooth distribution of the subsidy and to listen to their concerns.

The initiative is part of the P2.5-billion fund under the Department of Transportation’s Fuel Subsidy Project. The government said 245,066 drivers will benefit from the program, covering 1,180,783 buses.

Under the scheme, bus operators will receive P10,000 per unit, while drivers will get P5,000 each, to be released through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

The President said the subsidy may be distributed through checks, fuel cards, cash, or direct bank or e-wallet transfers to ensure timely and efficient delivery to beneficiaries.

“Please help us so that our riding public will not be too hard-pressed, and they will not be burdened with fares because we know what the situation is — oil prices are changing all over the world,” the President said.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices.

“If you think we can do something to improve the system, please tell us. Because what we want is to be as convenient as possible, as easy as possible, and as quick as possible,” he added.