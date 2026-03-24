Bus operator loses P10K daily as fuel prices surge

He said some units have temporarily stopped operating due to the continued increase in fuel prices.

“Yung fuel subsidy, makakatulong na po sa amin yun pero mas maganda kung dire-diretso ang tulong at mapagbigyan tayo ng gobyerno na may kasunod pa to para sa mga bus sector. Pero nagpapasalamat naman kami sa bus industry na mabigyan kami ng tulong sa gitna ng mataas na presyo ng diesel. Malaking tulong na po sa amin,” he said during a media interview Tuesday at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, where fuel subsidies were distributed in the presence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Another operator, Mercy Sta. Maria of Mersan Snow White Transport Corporation, said the subsidy would help ease mounting fuel expenses.

Sta. Maria and Balilo were among the beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy program.

Meanwhile, the Department of Energy said diesel prices could reach as high as P134.30 per liter this week, while gasoline prices may climb to P112.40 per liter.

“These are estimates… Also, it will be different if it's Metro Manila or in a far-flung barangay or municipality in the country. This is still a big jump even though it is smaller than last week,” DOE official Rino Garin said in a virtual briefing.

Government response

President Marcos said he attended the distribution of subsidies to ensure smooth implementation and to hear directly from transport stakeholders.

The fuel subsidy program is part of the P2.5-billion allocation under the Department of Transportation.

The government said 245,066 drivers are expected to benefit from the program.

Under the scheme, bus operators will receive P10,000 per unit, while drivers will get P5,000 each through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

The subsidy will be distributed through checks, fuel cards, cash, and direct transfers to bank or e-wallet accounts to ensure faster release.

“Please help us so that our riding public will not be too hard-pressed, and they will not be burdened with fares because we know what the situation is—oil prices are changing all over the world,” the President said.

He also urged operators to provide feedback to improve the program.

“If we think we can do something to improve the system, please tell us. Because what we want is as convenient as possible, as easy as possible, and as quick—‘yung mabilis as possible,” he added.