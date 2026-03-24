Ayala taps Urquijo for estates expansion

The move places him at the forefront of developing the group’s key estates in Metro Manila, a segment seen as a major driver of long-term growth.

“Mr. Urquijo will lead the continued development of Ayala’s Metro Manila estates as it strengthens its efforts to build sustainable and distinctive urban communities,” Ayala Corp. said.

Urquijo will also join Ayala Land’s management and investment committees and report directly to its president and chief executive officer, Anna Ma. Margarita Dy.

His appointment expands the presence of the Zobel family’s next generation within the property firm, alongside his sister Paloma Urquijo and cousin Mariana Zobel de Ayala.

At the same time, Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo is taking on a wider role within the parent company as chief social infrastructure officer, while continuing as president and chief executive of Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc..