Ayala reshuffles execs, names Urquijo estates head

Urquijo will also serve as a member of ALI’s management and investment committees, reporting directly to the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Meanwhile, Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo will assume the role of Chief Social Infrastructure Officer, concurrent with his post as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Ayala said Borromeo “will be responsible for optimizing the positive impact of Ayala’s social infrastructure businesses, specifically its healthcare, education, and community development and livelihood businesses.”

He will also have executive responsibility for the group’s sustainability, state affairs, and external communications units.

In 2025, AC net income surged 46 percent to P61.4 billion in 2025, lifted mainly by revaluation gains from fintech arm Mynt and ALI’s sale of its stake in Alabang Commercial Center.

Excluding one-off items, the conglomerate’s core net income rose 7 percent to a record P48.3 billion, driven by stronger earnings from Bank of the Philippine Islands and ALI as well as a turnaround in several emerging businesses. These gains helped offset weaker contributions from Globe Telecom and AC Energy and Infrastructure Corp.