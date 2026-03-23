Urban farm in heart of BGC awes FL

She said Urban Farmers PH has been quietly working on the endeavor the past four years to bring food, sustainability, and communities closer together.

“Spending time with the people who care deeply about what we eat and where it comes from is a humbling experience. It changes how you see food — and the hands behind it. Maraming salamat for your passion and dedication,” the First Lady said.

Urban Farmers PH (UF Sustainable Concepts Organization Inc.) is a non-government organization dedicated to sustainable living and promoting urban farming to city residents.

By exposing city residents to practices like urban farming and the effort that goes into growing food, UF is cultivating an appreciation for the agriculture industry and promotes respect for the Filipino farmer.