Villar Farm School: Sustainable farm and tourist park at the heart of two cities

In 2016, then Senator Cynthia Villar passed the Republic Act 10816 or the “Farm Tourism Development Act,” a law that “promotes, develops and provides tax incentives to accredited farm tourism operators to boost rural income, encourage sustainable farming and establish farm schools for skills training.”

Just last 5 March, the Department of Tourism, in a press statement, declared farm tourism as “a priority” given that farm tourism connects agriculture, food and travel, said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

“Gastronomy begins with our farms, our fisheries, and the communities that produce the food that defines our national table. Farm tourism reinforces this pillar by strengthening agricultural supply chains, enabling direct sourcing and ensuring that rural communities are embedded within the tourism value chain,” Secretary Frasco said.

As the principal author of the “Farm Tourism Development Act of 2016,” Villar makes sure that the Villar Foundation’s Villar Farm School by the border of Las Piñas City in Metro Manila and Bacoor City in Cavite is a role model in farm tourism in the Philippines.

Built in 2016 by Villar Foundation on half of the 150-hectare estate owned by Villar Corporation, the farm school was conceptualized by Senator Cynthia to provide agricultural training for farmer trainers all over the country.

“Mas nauna pa tayo pero mas gumaling sila sa atin (Our country developed some farming techniques first but other countries are now ahead of us),” she said.

Thus, among the farm school’s goals is poverty reduction especially among farmers by teaching them techniques how to increase their yields through sustainable practices that lower costs.

“Sa ibang bansa, mayayaman ang mga magsasaka. Eh hindi ko naman inaambisyong yumaman, basta middle class lang, ‘wag poor. Kaya lungkot na lungkot ako (Farmers abroad are so rich. I don’t even wish for too much wealth for our farmers. Even just middle class would be okay, just not poor. That’s why I’m so sad for them),” Villar said.

If agriculture materials are made inexpensive and accessible to farmers, their profit margins would grow, their children would also consider farming as a profitable livelihood.

“Yung mga anak nila ayaw na ipagpatuloy ‘yung pagsasaka kasi mahina ang kita. ‘Yung iba, nag-o-OFW minsan. Kaya ang gusto ko lumaki ang kanilang kita para ‘yung mga bata would take over the farm (The farmers’ children didn’t want to continue their parents’ legacy because the income was low. That’s why these children would like to become overseas Filipino workers instead. That’s why I want to augment their income so that the younger generations would take over the farm).”

Thinking of a job that would sustain her advocacies after her term as senator, Cynthia had a tourist park built to support the farm school and make it self-sustaining.

“N’ung una, hindi s’ya masyadong masaya (At first, Manny was not that happy to turn a portion of his land into a farm),” Cynthia shared in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE early this week. “Pero nu’ng gumanda na, tuwang tuwa na s’ya. Nag-wo-walking s’ya d’yan ‘pag madaling araw (But when he saw the improvements, he has become very happy with it. He even walks there every early in the morning).”