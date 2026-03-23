Over 300 OFWs return from Gulf

The repatriation was led by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan and coordinated through the Department of Foreign Affairs’ One Country Team approach.

So far, the government has repatriated 1,420 OFWs and their dependents through chartered and commercial flights.

“Chartered flights will continue for Filipinos, especially OFWs and their dependents who wish to return home due to the situation in the Middle East,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

Government agencies provided financial and medical assistance, temporary accommodation and transportation to help returnees reach their home provinces.