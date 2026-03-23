343 repatriated OFWs from MidEast arrive in Phl

The fourth chartered flight was led by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan. The safe repatriation of Filipinos through land crossings to Riyadh was carried out smoothly by the DMW-MWO-OWWA under the One Country Team of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

So far, the government has brought home 1,420 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents, as well as stranded Filipinos via commercial flights and three previous chartered flights arranged by the government.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang po ang pagsasagawa ng charter flights ng pamahalaan para sa mga Pilipino, lalo na ang mga OFWs at kanilang mga dependents na nagnanais umuwi sa bansa bunsod ng sitwasyon sa Gitnang Silangan,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. warmly welcomed the returning OFWs at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

Various government agencies also joined in welcoming the OFWs, offering assistance such as financial and medical aid, hotel accommodations, and transportation to help them return to their respective provinces.

Also joining the President in welcoming the returning Filipinos were DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Gloria Balboa, along with personnel from the Office of the President, DOH, DMW, OWWA, DSWD, and the Philippine Air Force.

Through the continued collaboration of the whole-of-government team, the safe return of 1,763 OFWs and their dependents affected by the conflict in the Middle East was ensured, in accordance with the President Marcos's directive to intensify assistance and care for OFWs, who are considered modern-day heroes.