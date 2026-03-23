Body of missing guard found in river in Benguet



His body and as discovered floating at the river by two minors who were playing in the vicinity on 22 March 2026. The children after seeing the body immediately returned to their home to alert an adult, who then contacted the local authorities to report it.

Officers from the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station and personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) La Trinidad arrived at the scene shortly. The teams conducted a retrieval operation.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of death. The case remains under active investigation while they wait for the results of an autopsy examination. The findings from the medical examiner are expected to clarify whether foul play was involved or if the incident was accidental.