LTFRB to open satellite offices across Northern Mindanao

Under the program, drivers of traditional jeepneys will receive P5,000, while operators of modern jeepneys may receive up to P10,000. The subsidy is part of a P2.5-billion national assistance program and will be distributed through Land Bank of the Philippines and digital wallets such as GCash and Maya.

He said he will meet with transport groups in Northern Mindanao to discuss the subsidy rollout.

Despite concerns over a possible nationwide transport strike, Bendijo assured the public that there will be no disruption in transportation services during the holiday on Monday.

Some transport groups earlier announced they would no longer participate in the strike, opting instead to suspend operations due to the rising cost of fuel driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Luzminda Escobidol, president of the Northern Mindanao Transport Cooperatives, said diesel prices in the region have reached P100 per liter as of Friday and are expected to continue increasing.

She said long-distance bus routes that used to generate at least P20,000 daily now earn only about P10,000, excluding maintenance costs and employee salaries.