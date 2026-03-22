LTFRB to open satellite offices across Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will establish satellite offices across Northern Mindanao to improve access to services for the public transport sector.
LTFRB regional director Aljo Bendijo said the offices will be set up in Camiguin, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, and Misamis Occidental to process franchise applications and related transactions.
The agency will also deploy mobile offices in key areas to further expand its reach.
“We will bring the LTFRB closer to the people. There is no need to travel to the regional office in Cagayan de Oro City,” Bendijo said.
Bendijo also announced on Saturday the release of fuel subsidies to help public utility vehicle drivers and operators cope with rising fuel prices.
Under the program, drivers of traditional jeepneys will receive P5,000, while operators of modern jeepneys may receive up to P10,000. The subsidy is part of a P2.5-billion national assistance program and will be distributed through Land Bank of the Philippines and digital wallets such as GCash and Maya.
He said he will meet with transport groups in Northern Mindanao to discuss the subsidy rollout.
Despite concerns over a possible nationwide transport strike, Bendijo assured the public that there will be no disruption in transportation services during the holiday on Monday.
Some transport groups earlier announced they would no longer participate in the strike, opting instead to suspend operations due to the rising cost of fuel driven by tensions in the Middle East.
Luzminda Escobidol, president of the Northern Mindanao Transport Cooperatives, said diesel prices in the region have reached P100 per liter as of Friday and are expected to continue increasing.
She said long-distance bus routes that used to generate at least P20,000 daily now earn only about P10,000, excluding maintenance costs and employee salaries.