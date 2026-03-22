In the forest of PBF 2026, stories found their readers

Opening the forest

The Philippine Book Festival 2026 opened with a ceremony on 12 March that set the tone for a gathering rooted in both celebration and purpose. Led by NBDB executive director Charisse Aquino-Tugade and graced by Department of Education Secretary Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and National Commission for Culture and the Arts chairman Eric B. Zerrudo, the program brought together publishers, authors, illustrators, educators, and readers under one roof, signaling the festival’s growing importance not only as a literary event but as a national platform for culture and education.

As Aquino-Tugade reflected, the festival is envisioned as “not just a market… but a place people come back to because it gives them something they did not know they were looking for,” framing the PBF as a shared cultural space that continues to grow with its community.

A highlight of the program was a multilingual reading of Mindanawon poet Gerald Galindez’s “Kung Ang Libro Ay Dagat” by Zerrudo, Ilocano author Faye Flores-Melegrito and Galindez, delivered in Hiligaynon, Ilokano and Maguindanao, underscoring the richness of Philippine languages and storytelling traditions.

Entering the forest

To step into the PBF was to enter a carefully imagined terrain. The four realms — Aral Aklat, which focused on textbooks and educational materials; Booktopia, dedicated to Filipino fiction and nonfiction; Kid Lit, designed for young readers and interactive storytelling; and Komiks, celebrating Filipino comics and graphic narratives — functioned like distinct ecological zones within the forest. Each had its own character, its own species of stories, yet all were sustained by the same roots: Filipino experience and imagination.

Around them, the festival’s activation spaces pulsed like natural clearings. Lugar Lagdaan became a gathering ground where readers met authors; Bahay Ilustrador, a workshop area where ideas took visual form; the Fiesta Stage, where performances and events echoed; and Umpukan, a quiet corner for conversations to flow.

At the center was the Gubat ng Karunungan, a forest-inspired space designed as an enclave for reading as well as for talks, workshops, and classes.

Where paths cross

In any forest, paths cross unexpectedly. At the PBF, these crossings took the form of long lines and brief, meaningful exchanges. Readers queued patiently at Lugar Lagdaan, waiting to meet writers whose works had shaped their inner landscapes.

National Artist for films and broadcast arts Ricky Lee, historian Ambeth Ocampo, National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario, and fictionist Jose “Butch” Dalisay stood like old-growth trees — steady presences in Philippine literature — while newer voices and popular authors such as Jonaxx drew their own devoted followings.

In Bahay Ilustrador, the act of creation unfolded in real time. Visitors entered as observers and left as participants, carrying with them sketches and ideas — seeds, perhaps, for future stories.

These were the moments when the forest felt most alive: when stories were not only read but exchanged, affirmed, and set into motion once again.

A forest open to all

This year, the forest widened its borders. For the first time, opening day was fully accessible to the general public — a gesture that allowed new readers to step into the ecosystem.

As Aquino-Tugade reflected, the festival is becoming a “third place” — “not home, not work or school, but somewhere in between… a space with no entry requirement other than showing up.”

The presence of both seasoned book evaluators and first-time visitors enriched the space. “Both of them belong here,” Aquino-Tugade said, “and the festival is richer for having to hold both at once.”

Echoes through the canopy

The forest did not remain still. It resonated. On the Fiesta Stage, performances rippled like sound through the canopy — from theatrical adaptations to spoken word and music.

One moment might carry the energy of a Gloc-9 performance; another, the quiet gravity of a poet sharing deeply personal work. These echoes reminded audiences that literature is not confined to the printed page — it moves, it performs, it breathes.

One of the major events of the festival, the 43rd National Book Awards stood as a moment of recognition — like sunlight breaking through the leaves — illuminating the works that continue to shape Philippine literature.

Roots that reach classrooms

Beneath the visible canopy of the festival lay its deeper roots — its role in education. Hundreds of Department of Education evaluators moved through the forest with purpose, selecting titles that would eventually reach classrooms across the country.

Here, the metaphor of the rainforest becomes especially apt. What grows in one place nourishes many others. The books chosen at the PBF will find their way into schools, shaping how future generations read, think, and understand their world.

As Aquino-Tugade noted, transformation often begins with environment: “A Filipino reader who has never thought of themselves as a reader is more likely to become one in a space that feels alive… than in one that simply stocks titles.”

Reaching beyond the forest

Even as it deepens locally, the Philippine Book Festival is beginning to extend outward. International observers, including representatives from the Frankfurt Book Fair, have taken notice, signaling that Filipino literature is finding its place in a broader global ecosystem.

Institutional partnerships, such as the planned commemorative stamp, further affirm the festival’s growing cultural significance — markers that this forest is no longer isolated, but part of a larger landscape.