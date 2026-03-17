Philippine Book Festival 2026 highlights Filipino literature

Sonny Angara, secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), emphasized the continued importance of books in developing literacy even as education adapts to digital transformation.

“While we are moving forward toward digital transformation, we remain invested in what continues to matter — encouraging our learners to strengthen their literacy through books,” Angara said.

The festival also highlighted DepEd’s partnership with NBDB, which received P206.571 million in funding to support writers, publishers and literacy-related initiatives.

This year’s Philippine Book Festival featured dedicated zones designed to engage readers of all ages. These included Gubat ng Karunungan, which hosted workshops and masterclasses, and Lugar Lagdaan, where visitors met authors and participated in book signings.

Since its launch in 2023, the festival has aimed to address gaps in access to books and promote Filipino authors and stories while encouraging a stronger reading culture.

DepEd said its continued support for the event forms part of its broader goal of promoting reading as a foundation for national development.

“Books serve as vital bridges connecting our learners to new knowledge and to their identity,” Angara said.