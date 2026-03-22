DHSUD expands 4PH reach, secures land tenure for Laguna, Quezon families

He added that the agency remains committed to rolling out the housing program across more areas to ensure wider access to safe, decent, and affordable homes.

In Cabuyao City, around 271 families from Don Vicente Villas Homeowners Association Phase 8 in Barangay Pulo benefited from the ECMP, with DHSUD facilitating the turnover of payment for the land they occupy through the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC).

Beneficiaries welcomed the development, citing improved security of tenure after years of uncertainty.

In Lucena City, 180 families received their COEs from DHSUD, marking a key step toward formal ownership of the land they have long occupied.

Residents said the initiative ended decades of insecurity and brought renewed hope to their communities.

The ECMP and implementation of presidential proclamations form part of DHSUD’s broader strategy to expand 4PH coverage and strengthen its pro-poor, people-centered approach to housing.

Also present during the activities were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., officials from SHFC, and local government units.