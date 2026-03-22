4PH beneficiaries in Laguna, Quezon secure land after decades

Hundreds of families in Laguna and Quezon have secured land tenure under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, ending years of uncertainty over the lots they occupy.
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development approved an Enhanced Community Mortgage Program project in Cabuyao City and facilitated the awarding of certificates of entitlement in Lucena City, covering beneficiaries under Presidential Proclamation No. 436.
Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the initiative is part of efforts to accelerate and expand the government’s housing program.
“Malinaw po ang direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. — pabilisin at palawakin ang Expanded 4PH upang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino ang matulungang magkaroon ng mas may dignidad at kapanatagan na pamumuhay,” Aliling said.
On 10 March, around 271 families from Don Vicente Villas Homeowners Association Phase 8 in Barangay Pulo, Cabuyao City received payment for the land they occupy under the mortgage program, which is being implemented by the Social Housing Finance Corporation.
Beneficiaries said the move gives them security after years of uncertainty.
“Dati po, wala kaming kasiguruhan sa aming lugar, ngayon po ay panatag na kami kasi alam po namin na yung lupa ay mapapasamin na po,” said beneficiary Devicris Madrideo.
Another beneficiary, Analiza Saja, said the program removed fears of eviction.
“Mas sigurado na kami sa buhay namin ngayon… wala na kaming pangamba na paalisin pa,” she said.
In Lucena City, 180 families received certificates of entitlement during a ceremony on 12 March attended by Aliling and Mayor Mark Alcala.
Beneficiaries said the move ended more than three decades of uncertainty over their homes.
“Ngayon araw ay nagkaroon na ng pasimula ang aming pangarap… magkakatulog na kami ng mahimbing sapagkat wala na po kaming aalalahanin na kami po ay mapapaalis pa,” said Donata Veloso.
“Thirty plus years na kami sa lugar na iyon, kaya masayang masaya kami ngayon,” added Zenaida Adranida.
The government said the revival of the mortgage program and the implementation of presidential proclamations are part of efforts to expand housing assistance and reach more low-income families.