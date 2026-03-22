4PH beneficiaries in Laguna, Quezon secure land after decades

Hundreds of families in Laguna and Quezon have secured land tenure under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, ending years of uncertainty over the lots they occupy.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development approved an Enhanced Community Mortgage Program project in Cabuyao City and facilitated the awarding of certificates of entitlement in Lucena City, covering beneficiaries under Presidential Proclamation No. 436.